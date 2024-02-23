Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors we have in B-town. The actor hosted Bogg Boss 17 which ended on January 28, 2024. He was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film was loved by fans and critics.

Salman Khan makes a style statement, by wearing pants with his face printed on it

On Thursday, Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actor's clean-shaven look wowed fans. Apart from that his airport fashion made heads turn. Salman was indeed in a jovial mood as he hugged a couple of his fans and even greeted the airport security personnel warmly. He also met politician Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan at the airport.

Salman Khan's swag was unmissable at the airport. He sported Amiri jacket and trousers with a cap. The trousers had his face painted at the back. He was accompanied by Shera, who has been his security person for decades.

Netizens lauded, Salman Khan smiling and interacting with paps and fans. However, a of people noticed that he has bulked up and seems to have gained weight.

One of his fans wrote, "Look at his dressing sense, it looks great on him."

Another fan wrote, "Something special in the bag why he is carrying this bag on his own while it's always being taken care of by the staff.."

The third one mentioned, " His new look.."

The fourth user wrote, "Smile se karenge sabka swagat."

Work front

Salman Khan will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'The Bull'. The actor also has 'Tiger Vs Pathaan' in his kitty. Recently, Sohail Khan also revealed his plans to revive 'Sher Khan', which will have Salman Khan in the lead.

Speaking about, Tiger vs Pathaan, the actor had said, "Tiger is always ready – so whenever things are locked – I will be there." It has been rumoured that Pathaan and War director Siddharth Anand could direct the film. However, no official announcement has been made about it yet.