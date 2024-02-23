Ace director, actor, and producer Boney Kapoor made his acting debut last year with Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film fared well at the box office. Since then, Boney Kapoor has been seen at various events with his daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, the actor attended an event in Hyderabad for the opening of a hair transplant clinic.

The actor revealed that he underwent a hair transplant and is elated to see himself with a head full of hair.

Boney Kapoor undergoes hair transplant

In a video shared by the clinic, Boney was seen sharing his experience of hair transplant surgery. Boney said, "Sarr mera dhak jaega, baalon se bhar jaega, baal ugenge, kya baat hai." The doctor also said that Boney was an amazing patient and praised the veteran actor for trusting them with the process. Boney added, "Mera baal wapis aana Eugenix ke liye challenge hai. And I am sure they will do justice to it."

Boney said, "Abhi tak toh experience acha raha hai. Abhi dekhte hai yeh jo baal inhone lagaye hai mere sarr pe, kitna help karega mujhe ek better looking insaan banane mai (So far, the experience has been good. Let's see how much this transformation will help me become a better-looking person)."

Boney on his acting debut

Boney Kapoor spoke to India Today about his acting debut Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. He said "Initially, when Luv (Ranjan) offered me the film, I was reluctant to do it. Thanks to my son, my daughters and my brother Sanjay Kapoor, they pushed me into it."

Boney Kapoor was excluded from the promotions of the film

Talking about being excluded from the trailer of Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Janhvi Kapoor had said on Koffee With Karan, "He felt like, 'Wohi toh selling point hai tumhari film ki, mujhe he nahi dikhaya!" ( He thought that he was not the selling point of the film..)

His younger daughter Khushi Kapoor added, "He was playing himself. I went on sets and there were 13 suitcases of only his clothes which he had gotten from home. He styled himself, he wears these clothes in real life."

Sridevi's untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of millions of fans. His family has still not fathomed the fact that Sridevi is no more.

Boney Kapoor spoke about Sridevi's death

Over five years after the demise of actress Sridevi, her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor spoke about Sridevi's death. In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor opened up bout the probe that followed Sridevi's demise. He said that her death was not natural but accidental. Sridevi was found dead in the bathtub of a hotel room in Dubai where they had gone to attend a wedding. She reportedly died of drowning.

Talking to The New Indian about the accusations made against him regarding Sridevi's death, Boney said that he had decided to not speak about it as he had spoken about it for almost 24 to 48 hours during his interrogation and investigation by the Dubai police back in 2018.

"That is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. The officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. Well, I said I have nothing more to say than what I have been saying. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning," Kapoor shared.