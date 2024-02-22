Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is celebrating his 40th birthday today, His wife, actress Debinna Bonnerjee, celebrated her husband and actor's birthday at midnight, Debina shared multiple videos and pictures of Gurmeet celebrating his special day,

Gurmeet celebrates his 40th birthday

A video shows Gurmeet blowing out the candles on five cakes—three were of chocolate flavour, and there was a fruit cake, along with a black forest cake. It also shows Debinna closing her eyes and praying for Gurmeet. She captioned the video, "While you are out and about...You know I'm wishing the best of the best for you...Shine Shine Shine bright my love."

Gurmeet also took to his Instagram handle and shared some pictures from his birthday celebration. He captioned it, "Appreciating all the love and wishes.."

On Thursday, the couple headed out for lunch and paparazzi celebrated Gurmeet's birthday. Debina was also spotted with Gurmeet.

After the photo-op with his wife, Gurmeet cut his birthday cake and also clicked pictures with his fans and paps who were stationed there.

Netizens were unimpressed with Debina's body-hugging outfit. A section of netizens was of the view that her dressing sense is quite awful, while some said that she is pregnant again.

A user wrote, "Her dressing sense is very bad.."

Another mentioned, "Is she pregnant..?"

Debina and Gurmeet have two daughters. The couple welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Divisha, on November 11, 2022. Gurmeet wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.."

The two were also blessed with their first daughter, Lianna in April 2022.

Work front

Gurmeet became a household name with his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV show 'Ramayan' that aired in 2008.

Gurmeet was last featured in the 2021 movie 'The Wife.' The horror film which was released on OTT, stars Sayani Datta alongside Gurmeet. The actor also starred in a music video titled 'Tere Mere' sung by Asees Kaur and Stebin Ben.