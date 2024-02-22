Congratulations are in order for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani last the couple took nuptial vows in the presence of their close friends and family in the picturesque location of Goa.

Rakul and Jackky reportedly had an Anand Karaj ceremony first on Wednesday afternoon, then got married as per Sindhi traditions. As per reports, the couple wanted an early evening wedding for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey."

The couple took to social media and dropped dreamy pictures from their sunset wedding ceremony. After the wedding, Rakul and Jackky greeted Papraazi and thanked them. The newlywed hugged and kissed each other as they posed for the paparazzi.

Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore a cream-golden sherwani with a massive necklace—their wedding couture was designed by notable designer Tarun Tahiliani.

The details on Rakul Preet Singh's bridal outfit featured an intricately hand-embroidered lehenga with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues. The structured tulle veil cascaded like flowers and was embellished with stars and Swarovski crystals.

Jackky Bhagnani opted for an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif, a design that reportedly took six months to craft. Each fabric was meticulously hand-embroidered, employing a range of chikankari techniques using silk threads and authentic zardozi from Tahiliani's design house. In this creation, Tarun Tahiliani honoured the craftsmanship inspired by the beauty, culture, and artistry of Kashmir.

To add to the look, Rakul wore a pink chooda and diamond jewellery. Jackky Bhagnani wore a turban.

The couple shared a collaborative post on their Instagram profiles. One of the pictures shows a snap from the sindoor-daan ceremony Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024."

They added the hashtag "abdonobhagna-ni."

Take a look:

Netizens however weren't impressed with their wedding outfits and said it's similar to Virat-Anushka and KL Rajul-Athiya Shetty.

A comment read, " Virat and Anushka started the trend of pastel colours and since then it hasn't stopped."

A user mentioned, "Everyone is copying Anushka's style..."

Another wrote, "Seems Red lehenga is out of fashion in Bollywood..."

Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 19.

Celebrities who attended the wedding ceremony are Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar and Esha Deol among others.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were seen dancing their heart out.