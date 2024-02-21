The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 was held in Mumbai on February 20. Who's who from the industry put their fashion foot forward as they attended the award show,

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Atlee and Nayanthara, among others amped up the glam quotient at the awards night.

This year gone by 2023 saw most of the films faring well at the box office. Animal, Jawaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Pathaan, and 12th Fail among others were highest highest-grossing films of Bollywood.

At the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Shah Rukh bagged the Best Actor Award while Nayanthara was awarded the Best Actress. While Sandeep Vanga Reddy won Best Director's awards.

HQ pictures from last night as SRK wins the Best Actor Award, while his Jawan co-star Nayanthara bags the Best Actress Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024!

Check out the full list of winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Films Festival Awards 2024 here:

Best Actress

Nayanthara (Jawan)

Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Director

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Best Actor (Critics)

Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Music Director

Anirudh Ravichander (Jawan)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Varun Jain, (Tere Vaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Actress in a Television Series

Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Actor in a Television Series

Neil Bhatt (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Television Series of the Year

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Best Actress in a Web Series

Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry

Moushumi Chatterjee

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry

KJ Yesudas

Jawan director Atlee, Shahid Kapoor, and director duo Raj & DK were also honoured with awards for their impeccable work last year.

SRK's emotional speech

After winning the award, SRK said, "Shukriya sari jury member ka jinhone mujhko best actor ke liye layak samjha aur bhaut saal ho gaye mujhe best actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin. Mujhe bhaut khushi hai. Mujhe awards bhaut ache lagte hai, main thoda laalchi hu, greedy hu.

(I thank the jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I haven't been given the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not get it again. So, I am extremely happy. I like awards. I am a bit greedy).

Vidhu Vinod Chopra was beaming with joy upon seeing, SRK win, King Khan joked, SRK, "Vidhu Vinod Chopra is happier than me for this win. We will both share it. I am genuinely thrilled and touched that people have recognised the work that I have put in. The work of an artist is not important, all the people around him or her make everything come together. I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad for as many years as I can. Whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy. Inshallah, I will keep working hard."