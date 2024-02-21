It was star-studded and glamorous with who's who from the film attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 on Tuesday. The grand awards ceremony was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Nayanthara, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, among others.

Jab they met: Kareena Kapoor Khan royally ignored ex-BF Shahid Kapoor at an award show

The celeb put their best fashion foot forward as they attended the event. several moments from the awards night they grabbed headlines. However, on the red carpet, ex-es Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's eyes met. Shahid and Kareena had an awkward encounter, wherein Kareena ignored Shahid and walked past him on the red carpet

In the clip, Shahid Kapoor stood with Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru on the red carpet., Kareena Kapoor entered and Shahid smiled looking at her, but she didn't reciprocate. Kareena then walked past Shahid and greeted only Raj. Shahid, who stood next to him, smiled and looked at her.

Kareena walked away, but Shahid kept on smiling looking at her in awe.

Kareena wore a golden shimmery outfit and heels. Shahid was seen in a navy blue outfit.

Netizens called Kareena rude and arrogant for her behaviour.

A user said, "Shahid Kapoor always proves that he has got a superb personality with a great sense of humour."

"It was awkward, her ignoring him, Shahid's smile," wrote another person.

The next one mentioned, "The hidden side stare by Kareena at last... Love never dies

A comment read, "She turned to see Shahid's reaction later. Shahid looked three times, awkward smile.. first love."

About Kareena and Shahid's relationship

Kareena and Shahid started dating in 2004 but parted ways in 2007. In July 2015, Shahid married Mira Rajput in Gurgaon. They have two children – a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in Mumbai. They have two sons – Taimur and Jeh.

The two worked in films like 'Jab We Met' and 'Udta Punjab'.

Work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in 'The Crew' and 'Singham Again'.

Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of Teri Baaton Mein uljha Jiya.