Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone made India proud as she was one of the presenters at the prestigious BAFTA Film Awards 2024. The actor looked stunning in a shimmery saree and custom jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the event. Her make-up was done by celebrity makeup artist Anil C and her hair was styled by hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori.

Deepika also shared photos of her glamorous look on her Instagram handle before walking the red carpet at the BAFTAs

Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after attending BAFTA Awards

On Tuesday morning, Deepika returned to Mumbai and was spotted in her casual best as she exited the airport and made her way towards the car.

Deepika never fails to stun her fans with her sartorial choices; be it donning a saree gracefully, or a baggy casual outfit, her airport look is always on point. Recently, the actor sparked pregnancy rumours. It all started with Deepika wearing an ethnic saree, which was a way to hide her belly at the BAFTA awards. Post which, she shared a slew of pictures from her stay at Hotel Hilton, where she smartly covered her belly and was seen savouring delicious food.

And the latest one was Deepuka's oversized joggers and sweatshirt at the airport, which added fuel to the ongoing speculations. Netizens were of the view that Deepika was pregnant and was seemingly hiding her belly.

Take a look at the reactions

A user wrote, " She is hiding her baby bump.."

Another mentioned, "Anybody else thinks she's pregnant maybe..."

The third user said, "She's pregnant.."

Reports suggest Deepika is soon going to embrace motherhood

And now, according to a source in The Week, Deepika is in her second trimester. As per the report, there were speculations that Deepika may be pregnant, as she reportedly hid her midriff at the 77th BAFTA red carpet.

Deepika on motherhood

In January this year, speaking with Vogue Singapore, Deepika was asked if becoming a mother 'is something she looks forward to'. Deepika Padukone said, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

About Ranveer and Deepika

Ranveer Singh and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. Last year in November, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium. the couple recently graced their presence together on Koffee With Karan.