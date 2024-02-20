Telly Town's one of the most famous couples Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim recently embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy Ruhaan in the month of June.

Announcing the birth of his first child, Shoaib shared on his Instagram Stories, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers."

Shoaib is one of the contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Last week, Shoaib Ibrahim performed on Tu Jo Mila with Dipika Kakar on stage. Their son Ruhaan made his debut on-screen for the first time. Shoaib shared a BTS video, a vlog of his rehearsals. In the vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim's father was elated seeing his performance but said that scores were quite low. Shoaib told his father that it was a show and it was okay. In the video, Shoaib requested his fans to keep voting for him on multiple counts. He asks his family members to vote for him too.

About Deepika and Shoaib's performance

The performance started with a doctor telling Dipika (Anuradha ) that pregnancy has complications. While Dipika tells Shoaib last time ki tarah is bar bhi toh...( just like last time..this time also). During the performance, they said that Ruhaan was born premature and was put on a ventilator.

For the unversed, Deepika's son was born premature, he was kept in the NICU for many days.

Dipika and Shoaib got emotional as well as the judges after the act.

As for scores, Farah gave them 9. The rest of the two judges gave them 8.

Netizens were unimpressed with her act and thronged to social media and slammed them for seeking votes in the name of sympathy.

A user mentioned, "Overacting for votes..."

Another wrote, "Sympathy card + biryani + Dipika ki fake duniya + fake rishte + chicken mutton.."

The third user wrote, "Where is the Dance..?"

The fourth one said, "This is utter nonsense... for gaining sympathy and votes they come up with this act..."

Last year, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib shared their first family pic with Ruhaan. The photo featured the new parents holding the baby close. Dipika seemed emotional as she kissed her baby boy.

During their special name reveal, Shoaib said, "Madam (Dipika) liked this name Ruhaan. His name was chosen by Dipika. We really liked the name a lot and were sure about it."

Dipika married her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. Both of them also appeared in Nach Baliye 8.