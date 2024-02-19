Badhaiyo ho! Sonarika Bhadoria, who is known for her role as Goddess Parvati in 'Devo Ke Dev Mahadev', tied the knot with businessman Vikas Parashar on February 18. The royal wedding took place at Sawai Madhopur, Ranthambore. Close friends and family of Sonarika and Vikas attended the grand wedding.

Devon ke Dev Mahadev actor Sonarika Bhadoria CRIES, hugs husband Vikas Parashar

A video of the newlywed couple exchanging garlands goes viral

Sonarika got teary-eyed at the mandap her husband Vikas was seen comforting her.

Sonarika Bhadoria has shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram. The actor applied a Shiv-Parvati henna design.

For her mehendi, the actor wore a green velvet choli, paired with a red lehenga and matching dupatta. She wore a green neckpiece, matching earrings, a side 'maang teeka' and red bangles. The look was rounded off with glossy makeup.

The 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' actress captioned the post as: "Mehendi hai rachnewaali, haathon mein gehri laali."

On Sunday, Sonarika and Vikas shared videos and pictures from her haldi ceremony. Sonarika looked beautiful in a yellow pre-draped dhoti-style saree adorned with delicate pearl sleeve details, while Vikas wore a kurta pyjama.

Sonarika and Vikas who have been together for eight years, got engaged in May 2022 in the Maldives. They also had a roka ceremony in Goa. Their wedding was a grand affair and took place at the Nahargarh Palace, Ranthambore.

A reception will be held in Faridabad, Haryana, Vikas's hometown. Sonarika and Vikas met at a gym and started their relationship from there.