The wedding season is here, and celebrities are all set to take nuptial vows in the coming days. Popular TV actor Divya Agarwal is all set to take nuptial vows with her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20, 2024, at her residence. The couple hosted a star-studded pre-wedding bash that consisted of a glamorous futuristic-themed cocktail party. Divya's close friends from the industry attend the cocktail and sangeet night.

Who wore what?

Divya looked elegant in a beige shimmery lehenga with intricate detailing and ruffled pleats.

Apurva opted for a black suit paired with a sheer black tee.

The couple couldn't take their eyes off each other as they posed for a paparazzo.

Nikki Tamboli opted for a metallic saree and set the temperature soaring with her performance.

Eijaz Khan looked dapper in a brown formal suit.

Suyyash Rai looked like a heartthrob in a black oversized outfit as he attended Divya Agarwal's cocktail night.

Vishal Aditya Singh turned heads with his sartorial outfit at the star-studded bash.

Aash Choudhary and Nibeditaa Pal, who are rumoured to be dating, also attended the pre-wedding festivities of Divya and Apurva.

Divya's pre-wedding festivities will begin on February 18, 2024.

Vishal made a head-turning appearance in a black cropped hooded t-shirt with matching wide-legged pants.

Suyyash Rai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Terrence Lewis, Faizy Boo, Shardul Pandit, Sushant Divgikr, and several other celebrities arrived in sleek black outfits, complementing the futuristic theme of the event.

In an interview with ETimes, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya revealed that she wanted to do something off-beat, and hence she and Apurva decided to have their wedding at her house in Chembur. She wanted to keep it simple.

She said, "People book a five-star hotel and do all the festivities in the banquets and near the swimming pool, but I really wanted to do something offbeat. I wanted an experience."