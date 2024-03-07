Who isn't a fan of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, he is touted as the 'God of Cricket', his innings and cricketing career is unparalleled. People bow down to Sachin Tendulkar.

On Wednesday, a rather unusual thing shocked the cricket buffs and social media is still in stock.

During ISPL 2024, held on Wednesday, between Khiladi XI and Master's XI at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, the Bigg Boss 17 winner took the wicket of one of the greatest batters Sachin Tendulkar.

During the 5th over of the match, Sachin Tendulkar, who was at 30 runs from just 16 deliveries. Sachin Tendulkar faced a powerful; delivery by Munawar and the master blaster hit a powerful flick but could not time the shot properly and as a result, he was caught by wicketkeeper Naman Ojha.

The viral video of Tendulkar's dismissal by Faruqui has left fans in shock.

Netizens are unable to fathom the fact that Munawar took Sachin's wicket.

Tendulkar opened the batting along with Amir Hussain Lone, captain of J&K's para-cricket team.

Khiladi XI lost the match by 5 runs as they could not chase the Master's XI total of 95 runs in 10 overs.

The ISPL merges entertainment and cricket.

The ISPL is a T10 cricket tournament that comprises six teams owned by actors from the Indian film industry.

The inaugural edition of ISPL will be played from March 6th to March 15th, 2024. Mumbai will be the venue for this new-age cricket entertainment, with six teams representing cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.