When everyone thought that the pre-wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was over, the fact is that it wasn't. After the three-day grand Ambani bash from March 1st to March 3rd Jamnagar saw elite guests from all walks of life.

Be it Microsoft's Bill Gates or Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This star-studded event was filled with emotions, happy tears, love, laughter, joy and a touch of glitz and glamour to the festivities.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya in Jamnagar post pre-wedding; here's why

On Monday several celebrities bid adieu to Jamnagar and headed back to Mumbai, but on Tuesday, once again celebs flocked to Jamnagar, which made the internet confused whether the pre-wedding festivities will be happening again this weekend.

On March 6, several celebs returned to the city, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Arijit Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

On the evening of March 6, the Ambani family hosted a heartwarming musical event for the employees and families of Reliance Industries in Jamnagar.

LATEST : #SalmanKhan performing on Jag Ghoomeya at Pre-wedding today. #AnantAmbani

Bhai ki energy ?? pic.twitter.com/zrxwuakc31 — Nikki * Fan account* (@iBeing_Nitesh) March 7, 2024

Celebs Salman Khan and Salman Khan were seen chatting with Mukesh Ambani. SRK gave a heartfelt speech praising Reliance and also danced with the employees.

In one of the videos shared by a fan on X, Shah Rukh can be seen talking to the crowd in Gujarati. He recreated the famous dialogue from Mohabattein, "Ek ladki thi deewani si ek ladke par wo marti thi," in the language.

Ranveer Singh performed his famous song Malhari from Bajirao Mastan

A scrumptious dinner was served after the grand event.

The highlight of the evening promises to be a soul-stirring performance by the renowned singer Arijit Singh.

Ranveer aingh performing at jamnagar♥️? pic.twitter.com/YV97GLp5fx — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) March 6, 2024

The celebs returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night, SRK was seen in a swanky red Ferrari as he reached his abode.