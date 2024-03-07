The three-day wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani in Jamnagar were filled with love, laughter, happy tears and performances by celebrities. Among several videos that are seen on special media. A video shows industrialist Mukesh Ambani teared up as Radhika Merchant walked down the aisle during her pre-wedding ceremony with Anant Ambani in Gujarat's Jamnagar on March 3.

Mukesh Ambani gets teary-eyed

Radhika was in tears as she danced down the aisle for her. She was seen recreating Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra's cute moments that they did during their wedding ceremony on the mandap.

Anant, who is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, got emotional as Radhika walked towards him on the stage during their 'Hastakshar' ceremony.

A video was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram that shows the whole Ambani and Merchant families going emotional as they witness the wonderful union of two souls in Jamnagar. It's an extension of the video which has been doing the rounds featuring Radhika performing beautifully on 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli...' during her bridal entry at the Hastakshar ceremony.

Meanwhile, several other videos have surfaced online which show, Dhoni playing the drums and Javed Jafri dancing. Dhoni playing garba with Bravo was one of the biggest highlights of the ceremony.

A video shows, Ranveer holding Deepika's and Jaya Bachchan doing maha aarti.

Apart from that, celebrities have shared videos and pictures from the ceremony in stunning ethnic outfits.

And the Orry dump of pictures and videos shows Orry's signature pose.

Performances during the three-day pre-wedding festivities

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani delivered several performances during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding celebrations that took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to March 3. The event saw the attendance of many eminent personalities from India and across the globe.

A video of Nita Ambani dancing with Isha Ambani was loved by fans.

Arijit Singh performed on Phir Leye Aaya Dil

Soulful jugabandi by Arijit and Shreya Ghosal

The star-studded guest list from Bollywood also included Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani were also among other invitees.

International celebrities like all came together in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also present along with their families.

Anant and Radhika will take nuptial vows in July. The last few days have left people wondering if the pre-wedding bash has been such extravagant how huge the wedding will be.