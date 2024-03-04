The three-day wedding festivity of Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, was arranged in their hometown, Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The soiree started on March 1, 2024, and continued till March 3, 2024. The latest event of the final day of the three-day-long bash was 'Hastakshar At Valley Of Gods', which was held on Sunday evening, and the guests were asked to wear heritage Indian attires for the same.

Celebrities looked ethereal dressed in their best for the ceremony.

Anil Ambani, Nita Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and Deepika, everyone looked stunning in traditional ethnic wear.

Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya who skipped the first two days were part of third-day celebrations and the trio looked stunning in golden outfits.

Several videos and pictures from the event have surfaced online. While Aishwarya looked stunning in an Anarkali, Aaradhya twinned with her mommy in a matching traditional attire. Aaradhya's changed hairstyle that caught everyone's attention, as she ditched fringes and sported a mid-parted hairdo.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri with AbRam also attended the ceremony dressed in traditional ethnic wear.

Big B, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg were also part of the festivities.

Radhika Merchant walks down the aisle to Anant Ambani to 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve'.

Anant and Radhika walked hand-in-hand to the stage where a pandit presided over the 'Hastakshar' ceremony.

The couple were surrounded by friends and family who gathered for their 'Hastakshar' ceremony.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a traditional Tamilian pink saree for the event. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who also donned a cream-coloured kurta-pyjamas. Khushi and Vedang Raina also were seen in traditional attires.

Janhvi Kapoor was the bridesmaid for the couple when Radhika walked the aisle Janhvi was seen doing her aarti.

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali at Jamnagar pre-wedding bash of Ambanis and Merchants