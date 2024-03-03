The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are underway in Jamnagar and all eyes are on the spectacular event. The first two days were filled with fun activities and live performances. Rihanna performed in India for the first time live at Anant and Radhika's bash. The cocktail party saw celebs dressed in elite attires.

Day two was rather an amalgamation of joyful ride to the jungle Vantara, followed by a mela rouge theme, which saw celebs grooving to their favourite songs and bringing the house down with their energetic performance. Dressed in ethnic Indian traditional attire, every celeb exuded elegance and grace and posed for in-house photographers.

With inside pictures and videos making rounds on social media. The evening was indeed shaam shandaar celebs not only danced but also played dandiya and garba.

Let's a look at which celebs performed on which track

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani danced on the romantic track Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua and the parents of Anant Ambani looked truly, madly, deeply in love. Their performance on the evergreen song left the audience smitten.

Ranveer and Deepika danced to Galla Gooriyaan from Ranveer's film Dil Dhakadne Doo. Despite being in the early trimester Deepika enjoyed her hearts out and danced out. The couple couldn't take their eyes off each other.

The couple earlier this week announced the pregnancy and informed their fans that the baby is due in September 2024.

Nita Ambani who is an ace Indian classical dancer did Bharat Natayam and looked graceful as ever as she danced to Ghar Moye Pardesiya. She later joined Manish Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor as they danced to Bole Chudyiyaan Bole Kangana.

The Gen Z celebs had a performance on a medley of sangeet songs.

Akshay Kumar sang Gur Naal Ishq Mitha.

Radhika Merchant also danced and enthralled the crowd.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh impressed the crowd with his energetic act on 'Lover' and 'Kinni Kinni' as he matched steps with Bollywood stars Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir danced to Kesaiya Tera Ishq.Anant Ambani and Radhika also did a stellar romantic number.

However, the highlight of the night was the Khantastic performance by the trio Salman, SRK, and Aamir as they danced together on stage.

The three Khans were dancing to Naatu Naatu, but while adding their own touch. Three of them danced their signature steps, from Salman Khan's "Jeene ke hai chaar din" to Aamir Khan's "Masti ki Pathshala" to SRK's "Chhaiya Chhaiya". They eventually moved into the original step of the RRR song.

Individually, SRK performed on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, while Salman grooved to Didi Tera Deewana and Salaam-E-Ishq, Tenu Leke jaunga,

Netizens enjoyed the Saturday night shaam shandaar but a section of netizens weren't impressed and were of the view that this looked like an award show while some said it looks like Dhirubhai International School's function. While some wanted a live telecast of the entire pre-wedding festivities so that they don't skip anything.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra shared more inside pictures from the spectacular set designed at the venue where all the performances took place yesterday. "It's Mela Rouge!" he wrote in the caption of the post.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni made his presence felt at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in the Jamnagar city of Gujarat over the last few days. The CSK captain attended the events with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The ace cricketer was seen playing dandiya, and Dhoni and DJ Bravo playing dandiya left the internet amused.

The star-studded guest list from Bollywood also included Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani were also among other invitees.

International celebrities like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump all came together in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also present along with their families.

Anant and Radhika will take nuptial vows in July. The last few days have left people wondering if the pre-wedding bash has been such extravagant how huge the wedding will be.

Day 3: Itinerary

Sunday evening will be the last day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika's bash. Akon will be performing after Rihanna enthralling the audience.