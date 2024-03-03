It was every Bollywood fan's dream to see the three reining Khan of Bollywood on-screen and it looks like millions of fans manifested and looks like Ambani's heard it for the very first time. The three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, brought the house down in Jamnagar on day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The superstars enthralled the crowd with their power-packed performances.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SRK grooved to Naatu Naatu

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan first made a grand entry after performances by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Isha Ambani among others. After which SRK, and Salman performed on a medley of their super hit songs.

SRK and Salman's solo performances

SRK danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Salman danced to Didi Tera Deewar Deewana, Salaame -E-Ishq's title track among others. And the trio in their trademark style dances to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

They effortlessly mastered the hook step of the 'RRR' song and also interacted with the crowd.

Ram Charan also joined them and the trio matched steps with Ram Charan the OG star of 'Naatu Naatu'.

The crowd went berserk seeing the three Khans and so did social media users, netizens couldn't contain the visual spectacle and flocked to social media and dropped their point of view.

A user wrote, "Only at Ambani's do these three khan look like average guests .."

Another clip shows, Shah Rukh Khan making a stellar appearance alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Another fan wrote, "I cannot believe this is happening."

A happy fan commented, "This is pure happiness in 30 seconds."

SRK's speech at Ambani bash

Welcoming the three pillars of the Ambani clan virtually, he added, "Let me take a moment to introduce you all to the 'powerpuff girls' of the Ambani family. The three murtis, three deviya (goddess) of the family, Sarvati, Laxmi and Parvati. Their prayers and blessings have kept this family together."

Alongside SRK, Salman, and Aamir, numerous other Bollywood celebs graced the occasion. Among them were Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, among others.