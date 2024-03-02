Anant Ambani and Radhika's day 1 pre-wedding celebration at Jamnagar was filled with glitz and glamour. With Rihanna performing for the first time in India, the sight was indeed to behold. Celebrities were seen enjoying Rihanna's live performance, and Varun, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and SRK were seen grooving to RiRi's performance.

Rihanna performs despite facing a wardrobe malfunction

However, Rihanna who was engrossed in her performance didn't realise that she had encountered a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

When the performance ended and Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani thanked Rihanna for her electrifying permanence by giving her a bouquet.

During their on-stage overaction, Radhika was seen jumping and dancing in joy as Rihanna performed her closing act.

Several pictures and videos of Rihanna have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

One of the pictures shows a photo of her torn dress in which the singer is captured on stage alongside Nita Ambani, with the sleeves of her dress visibly torn near the underarm.

However, in one of the pictures, Rihanna's shimmery was torn from the armpit area and it instantly caught the attention of netizens. Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Rihanna continued to sway and slay with her performance.

For the lavish star-studded event, Rihanna opted for a green bodycon shimmery gown and a pink scarf.

Rihanna jetted off on Saturday morning and also interacted with the paparazzi, she clicked pictures with them.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are underway in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The celebrations which began on Friday, are being attended by close to 1,000 personalities from across the globe.

Besides Rihanna, Indian singers who are expected to perform at the bash are Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, Arijit Singh and others.

Related