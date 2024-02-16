Katrina Kaif is the reigning queen of Bollywood. Her last film, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, did average business at the box office; it didn't shatter box-office records as expected. However, Katrina was lauded for her action sequences and her chemistry with Salman Khan. Katrina has now added yet another feather to her hat. The actor is reportedly the brand ambassador for CSK's IPL 2024 season.

As per reports, Katrina Kaif has joined the franchise as a brand ambassador for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. As reported by ABP News, the five-time champions will add to their brand value with the inclusion of B-town celebrity Katrina Kaif.

Additionally, the franchise will also be making some changes to their logo ahead of the forthcoming edition, seeing that they have qualified for the playoffs in 12 seasons out of the 14 seasons they have featured in. There is no official confirmation from the franchise as yet.

Contrary to the reports, stating that the actor Katrina Kaif is the face and brand ambassador of the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Etihad Airways has issued a statement denying any such development. This clarification comes after CSK indicated a strategic move by unveiling a sponsorship deal with Etihad Airways, of which Katrina Kaif is the brand ambassador.

Taking to social media, "Etihad Airways mentioned, "We're taking flight as an official sponsor of Chennai Super Kings! Bats to the ground, eyes to the sky – this journey has only just begun! "

Defending champions CSK will take on the opening with one of the teams.

Several reports indicate that this will be MS Dhoni's last match with CSK. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. They also have youngster Rachin Ravindra, along with Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, and Matheesha Pathirana, in their ranks.

IPL 2024 is likely to start on March 22 or 23 of this year. As per the reports, the schedule of the tournament is expected to be out soon, but it is speculated to start a week after the conclusion of the WPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings Squad 2024

MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Mahesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Avinash Rao Aravelly.