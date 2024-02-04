Ace cricketer Virat Kohli cited personal reasons for his absence from the first two Tests against England. Several reports claimed that Virat's mother is unwell and that is his reason. However, his brother clarified that his mother is doing fine. Netizens then assumed that Virat is taking care of Anushka as they were expecting a second child. However, nothing has been confirmed by them.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child, confirms AB de Villiers

On Saturday, Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers put all the speculations regarding Virat Kohli's absence from the first two Tests against England to rest, revealing star India batter and his wife Anushka Sharma expecting the birth of their second child.

De Villiers, in his recent YouTube show, praised Kohli's decision to prioritize family during this significant phase of their lives. The former captain shared a text message exchange with Kohli, where the Indian cricket icon expressed the need to be with his wife Anushka.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flocked to social media and congratulated the couple.

However, Virat and Anushka have neither denied nor confirmed that they are expecting a second child.

On Saturday, AB de Villiers said in his YouTube show, "All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well."

AB de Villiers showed a text message exchange that he had with Virat Kohli.

He wrote, "Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love. So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?"

He said: 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well.'.

He added, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision."

AB de Villiers shared that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. De Villiers praised Kohli as a great father, supporting his decision to spend time with family, encouraging others not to judge him.#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/ErzeI1oN7D — ??????? ? (@CapXSid) February 3, 2024

Meme fest begins after AB de Villiers confirms Virat Kohli -Anushka Sharma are expecting second child

Virat Kohli maintained Secrecy.

Anushka maintained Secrecy.

Their friends and family maintained Secrecy.

BCCI maintained Secrecy.



Le AB De Villiers. ?#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/8a4ziqhTXM — Rizwan Babar Army (@RizwanBabarArmy) February 3, 2024

AB de Villiers said, "Virat kohli and Anushka sharma expecting their second child. He is a great father, that's why he is spending time with family, which is good and you shouldn't judge him for that" (on ABD YT)#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/4SwAGdwZaC — Gega Updates™ (@gegaupdates) February 3, 2024

A fan took to X and wrote, "Now It's confirmed that Junior Kohli is coming!"

Virat Kohli maintained Secrecy!

Anushka maintained Secrecy!

Their friends and family maintained Secrec!

BCCI maintained Secrecy!



Le AB De Villiers : ?#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/2E8ilfBAxK — Ahtasham Riaz ?? (@AhtashamRiaz_) February 3, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier issued a detailed statement, urging fans not to speculate on Kohli's reasons for withdrawing from the Tests. The former Indian skipper, in consultation with captain Rohit Sharma and the team management, decided to prioritize his family commitments.

About Virat and Anushka Sharma

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017, in a secretive ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.