'Is baby No 2 confirmed?': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma twin in black, celebrate 6th anniversary ; fans spot Abhishek Upmanyu

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrities couples. They never fail to make us go aww with their mushy posts. The cricketer was heartbroken and left in tears when they couldn't win the World Cup. Social media was grim seeing Virat and Rohit Sharma tearful.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate crazy six years of togetherness

And after a month Virat Kohli finally posed a happy picture of himself with his wife Anushka Sharma as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday.

Celebrating six crazy years of togetherness. Virat and Anushka dropped cutesy pictures on Instagram a day later twinning in shades of black.

Tuesday morning, Anushka and Virat posted pictures of themselves on Instagram, and both used the infinity symbol in their captions. Virat shared a picture of Anushka hugging him from behind and captioned it with a red heart emoji and an infinity symbol.

While Anushka penned a heartfelt note for Virat she wrote, Day filled with love and friends and family ❤️ got too late to post for the gram 6+♾️ of ❤️ with my numero uno ."

Anushka Sharma hides her baby bump effortlessly

The actress shared some pictures on her Instagram story.

Several inside photos from their wedding anniversary celebration have also surfaced on social media.

In one of the picture, Anushka are seen cutting a chocolate cake with their friends and family. They were with Anushka's brother, producer Karnesh Sharma, actor Sagarika Ghatge and stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, among others.

Their fans were overjoyed to see new pictures of them.

A user mentioned, "They never fail to put a smile on my face♥️ wishing them all the happiness."

Fans went berserk seeing Abhishek Upmanyu at Virat and Anushka Sharma's inside pictures from the party.

Did you notice comedian Abhishek Upmanyu at Virat and Anushka's bash?

A section of fans even noticed that Anushka was hiding her baby bump while posing with Virat.

Several fans are wailing with bated breath for the official announcement of Virat and Anushka's second child.

A few months back it was first reported by HT media that Virat and Anushka are expecting their second child and will announce it when the time is right.

Anushka and Virat have not reacted to their pregnancy rumours.

Anushka Sharma's wedding photographer, Joseph Radhik, shares unseen pictures from Virat-Anushka's special day

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding photographer, Joseph Radhik, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his favourite picture from the couple's wedding. He wrote, "Every photo from those days, gives me a nice warm feeling, but this one wins above all (sic)."

Ever since the news broke fans have been ecstatic and have been flooding their social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.

When did Anuska and Virat tie the knot?

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017, in a secretive ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

They don't bring her out in public much and make sure her face isn't visible at most times in photos.