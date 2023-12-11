'Better than Archies': Kho Gaye Hum Kahan dwells into friendships, world of social media; fans praise Ananya Pandey

Zoya Akhtar's recently released film The Archies has been receiving mixed responses from fans and critics. Some are lauding the star kids' debut while a section of Netflix is slamming the director for being a lunch pad for star kids who can't even act, dance or merely give expressions. The Archies saw the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor.

And now days after the Archies release on Netflix. The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' trailer was dropped on Sunday evening.

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' was dropped on Sunday

The glamourous event was indeed star-studded and filled with glitz and glamour. The cast of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan includes Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan talks about the social media world and how Gen Z and millennials are drawn towards social media likes and followers. How the youth is getting influenced by social media and forget about the hard realities of life.

In the trailer, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), does a stand-up and talks about Instagram followers and likes and also refers to how glossy and pompous the world looks on IG. He also asserts that no one shares sadness and pain on social media.

Referring to one incident he said, he doesn't wish to see Malaik's gym look, it doesn't intrigue him.

The film then showcases stills of Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in search for their authentic selves.

The trailer received love and resonated with social media audiences. Everything on the gram is either negative or trolls or glamour.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan received accolades from netizens and they took to social media and heaped praise on Zoya and the star cast.

Netizens react

Netizens praised Ananya Pandey's acting and called it as next best film on friendship,

A user wrote, "I think we have our next friendship movie from Excel productions that would get deeply connected to our hearts after znmd! no one can beat them in it. it has kalki and i think it has already won our hearts!! its a zoya film!! no wonder what went wrong with her with the archies but high expectations with this one! sid is sid, he fits every role he does, looking forward to gourav in this role, love him so much and ananya is showing up as full of surprises as time passes by! shes been so much better. lots of lovee..."

Another said, "it's better than Archies..."

In a joint statement, the lead actors said, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan uniquely represents millennials and Gen Z, echoing their lives lived out both on social media and in the real world. It's a story that needs to be told, a story our generation will wholeheartedly connect with and we couldn't be prouder to have been a part of it.

The film is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and co-written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.