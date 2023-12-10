After the roaring success of Animal and brutally violent film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies dropped on Netflix on December 7. The musical movie is based if the famous comic book Archie. The film marks the debut of Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Zoya reacts to negative reviews on Archies

Ever since the film dropped it has received mixed reviews from the fans. Some loved the light movie and said it was a happy feel-good film. While a section of netizens slammed Suhana Khan and Khushi for crass acting. They even compared Suhana to Priyanka Chopra saying that at the age of 21 Priyanka played an important role in the film Aitraaz and was fabulous as compared to Suhana who even struggled to lip-sync in some of the songs.

With negative reviews of Archies all over the internet. The director of the film Zoya seems upset and is blocking social media users who are trolling the young star kids. Zoya is also mocking some of the most nasty comments on social media.

Zoya on nepotism

Amid backlash, director Zoya Akhtar defended the entire talk on nepotism surrounding Archies.

During a recent conversation, when Zoya Akhtar was asked about the nepotism debate, she said: "I think the debate is about haves and have-nots. It is about privilege, access, and social capital. I completely understand having anger or frustration at the fact that you do not have the access some people get so easily. That is a conversation to be had. Everyone needs to have the same kind of education, job opportunities, et al. But when you turn around and say Suhana Khan shouldn't be in my film, it's banal because it's not going to change your life whether she's in my film or not. You have to talk about what is going to change your life."

Who are you to tell me what to do with my money? Zoya to trolls

My dad (Javed Akhtar) came from nowhere and made a life for himself. I was born and bred in the industry, and I have every right to follow whatever I want to do. As part of his network and what he made, I know those people. What am I going to do, disown my dad because I want to be a filmmaker? Are you saying I can't choose my profession? It makes no sense. The actual problem is something else, and this is just like beating a dead horse... it's not going to do anything. If every kid born into the film industry never worked in film, it's still not going to change your life... Nepotism is when I take public money or someone else's money and favour my friends and family. Nepotism cannot be when I take my own money! Who are you to tell me what to do with my money? It's my money! If tomorrow I want to spend my money on my niece, it's my problem! At the end of the day, if a director or an actor gets another job, it is solely on the audience. They decide if they want to see them or not", she added.

Redditors slam Zoya for not taking criticism on Archies

Meanwhile, Redditors have taken to social media and shared how Zoya is on a blocking spree and is not taking any criticism against Archies.

Sharing a screenshot a Redditor mentioned that he was blocked by Zoya for expressing his opinion.

He also commented that he wrote, You ruined such a good classic - It is just a b grade movie with all these nepo kids who really can't act. Seems like MIH season 1 was your last good work and I must say I'm missing the OG Zo."

A user mentioned, "Literally these people can't take a simple criticism even !!"

The Archies

Set in '60s India in a fictional town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age film following the lives of the town's favourite set of teenagers — Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.