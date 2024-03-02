Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday urged BJP President J.P. Nadda to relieve him of political duties so that he can focus on his cricketing commitments.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties," Gambhir wrote on X. "I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," the cricketer wrote on X.

On March 22, 2019, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was the party's candidate from East Delhi in the 2019 general election. Gambhir won the 2019 elections by 695,109 votes against Atishi and Arvinder Singh Lovely.

He received the Padma Shri from the Central government in 2019, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. Under Gambhir's captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL title in 2012 and went on to win the title again in 2014.

As for his new cricketing commitments, Gambhir will be seen as a mentor to the Kokatta Night Riders in the upcoming Indian Premium League season.

