Gautam Gambhir often grabs headlines whenever he is on the field. Be it IPL, or his mere presence in the commentary box. Everyone who follows cricket is aware of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's feud that happened during IPL 2023.

And now once again Gautam Gambir has landed himself into trouble but this time it's not Virat Kohli. But former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth.

During the Legends League Cricket Eliminator India Capitals and Gujarat Giants that happened on Wednesday, former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth gave a death stare to each other in the second over of the Capitals innings.

Here's what happened

Gambhir gave a long stare at India Capitals' Gautam Gambhir after getting hit for a six and a four. The former Indian cricket team opener stared back.

The video of the same has taken over the internet

What happened post-match?

Sreesanth made the video immediately after the match and released it on social media.

Sreesanth called Gambhir 'Mr. Fighter' and accused the former India opener of picking up fights for absolutely no reason. Although Sreesanth did not reveal the exact details but called Gambhir 'rude'. He promised to disclose it in due time. Sree pointed out that Gambhir's actions were uncalled for and without any form of provocation from his end.

Sreesanth in a video message on Instagram hurled abuses at Gautam. He said, "Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr. Fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru Bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude and shouldn't have been said by Mr. Gautam Gambhir."

He said, "I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr. Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, are not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said.."

Sree then dragged Virat

"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things.... I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does."

While Sreesanth didn't explain in length about Gambhir's alleged verbal attacks.

But cricket fanatics have decoded it as something with his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal from 2013, as Sreesanth called it a 'battle' and mentioned terms like 'people want to bring me down'.

Gambhir shared a cryptic tweet

Although Gmabhir didn't say anything, he tweeted.

India Capitals captain Gautam Gambhir shared a cryptic post without detailing anything about the death stare, but netizens thought it was about it.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Gambhir tweeted the importance of smiling when the entire world is looking for attention. "Smile When The World Is All About Attention"

Smile when the world is all about attention! pic.twitter.com/GCvbl7dpnX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2023

In the match, Gambhir scored 52 runs off 30 balls as the Capitals defeated the Giants by 12 runs.

LLC is a tournament for retired cricket stars.