After a thrilling ODI World Cup 2023 and nail-biting and heart-wrenching finale, cricket fanatics are waiting with bated breath for IPL 2024. While the players are auctioned till now. KKR fans are excited about Gautam Gambhir coming back to where he belonged.

For the unversed, Gautam Gambhir joined Lucknow Supergiants as a mentor in the team's debut year in 2022.

Gautam Gambhir returns to KKR before IPL 2024

The cricketer-tuned-commentator announced his farewell from the Lucknow team on Wednesday through a post on 'X'.

"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!"

Gambhir was associated with the Kolkata-based franchise from 2011 to 2017. Under Gambhir's captaincy, the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) twice. KKR also qualified for the playoffs five times during that period. It reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

This time Gambhir will be mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said he would have a lump in his throat and fire in his heart while wearing the purple and gold jersey again. "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," he said.

Welcoming Gambhir back to KKR, co-owner Shah Rukh Khan said - "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."