Sunday night saw a gamut of emotions as India lost the World Cup to Australia leaving team India and millions of fans tear-jerking. Rohit Sharma to Mohammed Shami couldn't control their tears. Virat tried to hold his tears but his emotions were all over.

Apart from celebrities, PM Modi, Amit Shah, Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles as well Virat Kohli's wife actor Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul's wife actor Athiya Shetty were seen cheering for Team India in the stands.

Several videos from the match have surfaced online, one of which shows Hindi commentators dissecting the minutes of the match when the camera pans towards Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty. Harbhajan Singh, who was in the Hindi commentary box said, "Aur yeh main soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hai ya filmon ki. Kyunki cricket ke barein mein toh janta nahi kitni samajh hogi. (And I was thinking whether the conversation is happening about cricket or films. Because I am not sure how much understanding they have about cricket )."

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh received severe criticism online for making misogynistic comments at Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the World Cup 2023 final match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Anushka and Athiya were present in the stadium to support their husbands. Ironically, his own wife, Geeta Basra is a former Bollywood star.

A particularly distasteful remark by cricketer Harbhajan Singh during the India-Australia match at the ICC World Cup 2023 finals, has caused a lot of outrage.

harbhajan singh in the comm box just said "idk if they're (anushka and athiya) talking about cricket or films, I don't think they have much knowledge about cricket"#Worlds2023#INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/r5GhJ2gnjZ — 133*? (@133_NotOut) November 19, 2023

Netizens slammed Harbhajan Singh for his misogynist and sexist remark.

A user wrote, "Very sexist comment by Harbhajan_singh, not expected from you."

Another mentioned, ""Harbhajan Singh needs to think before he speaks. What the hell do you mean by saying that Anushka and Athiya will be talking about movies and not about cricket because they have little understanding of the game? Their spouses play cricket so why won't they have the knowledge?"

“baat cricket ki ho rahi hai ya filmon ki. Kyunki cricket ke barein mein toh janta nahi kitni samajh hogi” #HarbhajanSingh’s sexist comment on #AnushkaSharma and #AthiyaShetty is making us furious!



Veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came under fire for his weird remark on Virat and Anushka

This isn't the first time, in 2020, veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has come under fire for his remark on Virat and Anushka. He said, "Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka [Sharma] ki bowling ki practice ki hain (Virat has been only practising bowling with Anushka during the lockdown).

Responding to him, the actor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?"