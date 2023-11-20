Indians and cricket fans especially were left shattered and heartbroken on Sunday night after losing the World Cup to Australia. Australia's win sealed a sixth World Cup trophy for the Australians.

Indeed, it was one of the saddest days for an Indian cricket team. After winning back-to-back 10 matches and playing and not winning the cup has wrecked the entire nation. The silence, heartbreak and tears are unfathomable.

Almost 130,000 home fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19) evening went silent when Australia won.

Teary-eyed Rohit, Virat and Shami left social media users and cricket fans numb.

Social media users have flooded the comments section with motivational quotes and trying to lighten the mood of Indian players.

PM Modi handed over the World Cup to Pat Cummins along with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

They congratulated the captain for their victory and exited the stage, leaving Cummins alone.

Several videos emerged online that show after handing over the World Cup to Australia, Modi walked out with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

This is the unedited clip! pic.twitter.com/xUgVJTLSTV — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) November 19, 2023

He then congratulated the entire Australian team. While Pat Cummins stood awkwardly on the stage while waiting for his teammates to join.

Australia's Mitchell Marsh sits with his feet up on the World Cup trophy, trolled

Soon after celebrations broke out inside the Australia dressing room after the win but even among the happiness a photo of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh sitting with his feet on the World Cup trophy was not received well by the social media users.

Wrong Projection of Modi. He congratulated Cummins, went and congratulated the entire team too. https://t.co/nIPVVPEDSQ pic.twitter.com/9CMfMpccs1 — orey aajamuuu (@lagettharoii) November 19, 2023

The photo, which was shared by Cummins as a story in a series of images, that saw Marsh seated on the sofa with his feet on the trophy. Indian fans slammed Mitchell Marsh for disrespecting the World Cup.

A user wrote, "How disgusting they don't deserve that trophy, this happens when you get the trophy so easily and you forget to value that.."

Another mentioned, "Australian team may have Head, but no heart!"

The third one said, "It's really sad when the ones who truly respect the trophy don't get a chance to touch it, while those who don't care to get multiple chances. Heartbreaking, indeed..."

Travis Head (137) and his partnership with Marnus Labuschagne (58*) did mount pressure on Team India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles handed the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins after their win against India in Ahmedabad



Pic Source: ANI Photos pic.twitter.com/E4T3twcyHf — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

PM Modi took to social media and motivated Team India and wrote, "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."

Team India returned to Mumbai with a heavy heart on Monday morning.