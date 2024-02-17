Sachin Tendulkar surprised a bat manufacturing unit in Pulwama by paying them a sudden visit. Sachin visited the unit with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar and daughter, Sara in attendance. Tendulkar checked the quality of the bats made with Kashmir willow and seemed thoroughly impressed with it. The God of Cricket had paid a visit to Kashmir to compare the quality of Kashmir willow bats with that of English willow.

Sachin's surprise visit

"We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," PTI reported Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports saying. "He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality. Tendulkar said he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow," he further added.

Master Blaster, the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar Blessed Cricket Bat factory Chersoo Awantipora Pulwama (M/S MJ Sports) with a Visit. Inspiration par excellence. Golden day for Kashmir Willow Bats. @diprjk @DivComKash pic.twitter.com/s2n9eMoluY — Dr. Basharat. IAS (@basharatias_dr) February 17, 2024

Sachin checked quality of willow bats

The owner also added that they urged the master blaster to promote local willow bats. Sachin is said to have spent more than an hour at the unit. "Master Blaster, the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar Blessed Cricket Bat factory Chersoo Awantipora Pulwama (M/S MJ Sports) with a Visit. Inspiration par excellence. Golden day for Kashmir Willow Bats," IAS Basharat of Pulwama district wrote on social media.

God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar at Martand Temple in Anantnag Kashmir

pic.twitter.com/OnAMaYe4Sw — BALA (@rightarmleftist) February 17, 2024

In the pictures and videos doing the rounds, Sachin can be seen striking a few balls to check the quality of the bat. He then went on to seek blessings at Martand temple in Anantnag. A video of the same has taken over social media now.