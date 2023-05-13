Indian celebrities have time and again been facing a major issue wherein their images or voice is being used for commercial purposes without their consent to cheat people on the internet. A few months ago, Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan sought restraint on using his voice, and image without permission and now former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also lodged a police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber cell, alleging his name, voice and photos are being used for fake advertisements to mislead consumers online.

The 'God of Cricket' was spotted at the Mumbai Crime Branch office. Sharing a picture of Sachin speaking to the media, ANI wrote, "Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges a police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, over his name, photo and voice being used in 'fake advertisements' on the internet to dupe people. Case registered by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell against unidentified people under sections 426, 465 and 500 of the IPC."

Sachin also released a statement through Sachin Tendulkar Foundation's Management Teams

The statement read, "We have noticed that there have been attempts to impersonate Mr. Sachin Tendulkar's attributes in an unauthorized manner, for selling products and services not associated with him. These are being done with a deliberate and malicious intention of misleading gullible citizens to buy unauthorized products and services online."

"We have lodged an official complaint with the Cyber Cell department and have highlighted these to social media platforms where such misleading advertisements are being broadcast."

Sharing the statement, Sachin wrote, "Access to trustworthy products is essential. Use the platform's reporting and blocking tools to keep our communities safe. Let's be proactive in creating a safer online environment."

As per several media reports, Sachin Tendulkar's personal assistant found an advertisement for an oil company on Facebook, which used Tendulkar's picture for its promotion, mentioning that the product was recommended by the veteran athlete and similar advertisements were also found on Instagram.

The probe is underway.