Sports News
Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan says cricketer attempted suicide before marriage
FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic suspended ahead of ISL 2017/18 semi-final second leg in Bengaluru
Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan goes to cops: FIR sections explained
Rafael Benitez urged to reject Arsenal interest and stay at Newcastle
PV Sindhu hopeful of ending India's 17-year drought at All England Badminton Championships 2018
FIR filed against Mohammed Shami over alleged torture of wife Hasin Jahan
Play
Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on March 10. The last time these two clubs faced each other at Anfield, the tie ended in a 0-0 draw.
3 days ago
Jose Mourinho will park the bus when Manchester United host Liverpool claims Dejan Lovren
Sam Allardyce hopeful of long-term stay at Everton
Warriors beat Spurs 110-107: Stephen Curry injures ankle again
Play
Roger Federer has stressed that he still has a desire to be successful ahead of his first match of the 2018 Indian Wells against Federico Delbonis.
3 days ago
Roger Federer keen not to get into a bubble, talks about magic formula ahead of Indian Wells
Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan accuses India bowler of match-fixing, taking money from Pakistani girl
Play
William Opoku's only goal helped Minerva Punjab become the first North Indian side to win the I-League.
4 days ago
Minerva Punjab beat Churchill Brothers 1-0 to win maiden I-League title
Minerva Punjab win I-League 2017/18: Check final points table and Twitter reactions
