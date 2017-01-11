Sports News
Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA’s player of the year award for 2016 on 9 January, beating rival Lionel Messi to the title. 31-year-old Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid, and then Euro 2016 with Portugal. Italian Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year award for leading underdogs Leicester City to the English Premier League title.
Jan 10, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo crowned FIFA player of the year as Claudio Ranieri wins manager award
