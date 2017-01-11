Sports News

Jose Mourinho wants fans and players to improve for Liverpool match Play

Jose Mourinho wants fans and players to improve for Liverpool match

Speaking to reporters after Manchester Uniteds 2-0 win against Hull, Jose Mourinho said that his team need to improve for their match against Liverpool on 14 January. A strong United side found it difficult to break down Hull during the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final match, registering only two shots on target in the first half. Jan 11, 2017
