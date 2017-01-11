Sports News
Ranji Trophy 2016-17 final Day 2: Parthiv Patel and Manprit Juneja help Gujarat take 63-run lead
Speaking to reporters after Manchester Uniteds 2-0 win against Hull, Jose Mourinho said that his team need to improve for their match against Liverpool on 14 January. A strong United side found it difficult to break down Hull during the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final match, registering only two shots on target in the first half.
Jan 11, 2017
Jose Mourinho wants fans and players to improve for Liverpool match
Southampton vs Liverpool live football score: Watch EFL (League) Cup semifinal on TV, online
WRC 2017: Complete schedule, rally days, drivers, teams, cars, new regulations explained
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming: Watch Copa del Rey 2017 on TV, online
Premier League news: Manchester City race against time to get Gabriel Jesus cleared for Sunday's clash against Everton
IAAF about to scrap all past Athletics World Records? Key debate begins
Triple H vs The Rock Dwayne Johnson teased for WresleMania 34 New Orleans?
Premier League transfer news: Bournemouth eyeing loan move for Chelsea's John Terry
FIFA's decision to expand World Cup 2026 to 48 nations could unite a divided Europe
UFC news: Mark Hunt files civil lawsuit against UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesner
Manny Pacquiao set to fight Jeff Horn for boxing's Welterweight title
Southampton vs Liverpool team news and prediction of League Cup semifinal
Morgan Schneiderlin to leave Manchester United: Midfielder close to exit after club accept bid
