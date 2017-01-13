Sports News

Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham and wants to leave

Dimitri Payet refusing to play for West Ham and wants to leave

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has told reporters that French playmaker Dimitri Payet has said he wants to leave the club, but the club doesnt want to sell him. Payet signed a five-year contract with the Hammers in January last year, but is now refusing to play for the club, according to Bilic. Manchester United and Arsenal are believed to be interested in the midfielder, along with Ligue 1 side Marseille. Jan 12, 2017
