Jose Mourinho has urged the Manchester United fans to support their team and give that bit extra when they take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Jan 14, 2017
Jose Mourinho urges Manchester United fans to show their support against Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a warning to Manchester United that his players will put up a fight despite the recent form of the two sides.
Jan 14, 2017
Jurgen Klopp warns Manchester United against taking Liverpool lightly
