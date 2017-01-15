Sports News
Sevilla vs Real Madrid live football streaming: Watch La Liga live on TV, online
FC Goa asks Brazil football legend Zico to leave
Diego Costa, 28, was left out of Chelseas squad for the 3-0 win at Leicester City on 14 January because he missed training the previous week, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said at a press conference after the game.
Jan 15, 2017
Antonio Conte expains Diego Costas absence against Leicester
10 unquotable quotes by Navjot Singh Sidhu
Manchester United vs Liverpool live streaming: Watch EPL live online, on TV
Australia ready for spinning tracks in India, pick four spinners for upcoming Test series
Chelsea transfer news: Chelsea eying a move for Thomas Muller following Diego Costa exit rumors
First ODI: Kohli, Jadhav shine to stun England in amazing run chase
IPL 2017 auction: England's Eoin Morgan may miss out on IPL contract; Stokes, Roy, Hales could bag mega deals
Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017: Chennai Smashers defeat Mumbai Rockets to win their first PBL title
1st ODI live cricket streaming: Watch India vs England live on TV, Online
Marcos Alonso and Pedro score for Chelsea to pip Leicester; watch highlights here
Giroud and Sanchez turn on the style for Arsenal: Watch all the highlights from Swansea City vs Arsenal
I-League: Super subs to the fore as Bengaluru FC top Chennai City FC
