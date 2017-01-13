Sports News

Arsene Wenger confirms Carl Jenkinson move, other transfer rumours fake news

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Carl Jenkinson is talking to another club, implying that Crystal Palace will sign the 24-year-old. Speaking to reporters on 13 January, Wenger also talked channelled his inner-Trump branding the latest transfer rumours fake news. The Gunners boss was responding to links with Torino forward Andrea Belotti and Real Madrids Alvaro Morata. Jan 13, 2017
Arsene Wenger, Boxing Day, Arsenal vs West Brom, Premier League, Premier League Matches

Arsene Wenger does a Donald Trump!

The legendary football manager was asked a question about a possible transfer shortlist. And, Wenger replied in classic Trumpese. Jan 13, 2017
