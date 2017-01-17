Sports News

India cricket captain Virat Kohli hails outstanding win over England

Magnificent tons by captain Virat Kohli and batsman Kedar Jadhav help India chase down a mammoth 350 runs in the first one-day match against England in the western city of Pune on Sunday 15 January. The hosts crossed the line with three wickets in hand after Kohli and Jadhav struck 122 and 120, taking a 1-0 lead in the three match series. After a disastrous outing in the test format last month, England started the second leg of their Indian tour on a strong note with a win against Indias second string team in a one-day warm-up match. However, they lost the second warm-up match. Jan 16, 2017
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp frustrated with Man Utd vs Liverpool draw

Manchester United were able to salvage a draw against long-time rivals Liverpool on 15 January, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 19th goal of the season with less than 10 minutes to go. James Milner opened the scoring at Old Trafford when he converted a penalty in the 27th minute, and Liverpool looked to be in control of the game for large periods. But Ibrahimovic headed in the equaliser in the 84th minute, denying Liverpool a crucial win. The draw puts Liverpool into third place, joint on points with second-place Tottenham. Manchester United on the other hand remain in sixth place, as well as seeing their nine-match winning streak come to an end. Jan 16, 2017
