Sports News
Australian Open 2017 results: Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic and Serena Williams ease into second round
Former Manchester United football manager Louis van Gaal retires
Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers full highlights: Curry, Thompson, Durant combine forces to thrash Cleveland
Warriors vs Cavaliers live streaming: Watch NBA live on TV, Online
WWE Raw live streaming: Brock Lesnar returns, Triple H to follow?
2017 Australian Open Order of Play: Day 2 schedule headlined by Djokovic, Nadal and Serena
Torino vs AC Milan live football streaming: Watch Serie A live on Tv online
Roger Federer wins Australian Open 2017 opening match: Set-by-set details
I-League: Round 3 fixtures, where to watch, points table, date, time, venues
Play
Magnificent tons by captain Virat Kohli and batsman Kedar Jadhav help India chase down a mammoth 350 runs in the first one-day match against England in the western city of Pune on Sunday 15 January. The hosts crossed the line with three wickets in hand after Kohli and Jadhav struck 122 and 120, taking a 1-0 lead in the three match series. After a disastrous outing in the test format last month, England started the second leg of their Indian tour on a strong note with a win against Indias second string team in a one-day warm-up match. However, they lost the second warm-up match.
Jan 16, 2017
India cricket captain Virat Kohli hails outstanding win over England
DR Congo vs Morocco Afcon 2017 live football streaming: Watch Africa Cup of Nations 2017 live on TV, Online
Real Madrid transfer news: Alexander Isak, dubbed the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic, set to join Real Madrid
Play
Manchester United were able to salvage a draw against long-time rivals Liverpool on 15 January, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 19th goal of the season with less than 10 minutes to go. James Milner opened the scoring at Old Trafford when he converted a penalty in the 27th minute, and Liverpool looked to be in control of the game for large periods. But Ibrahimovic headed in the equaliser in the 84th minute, denying Liverpool a crucial win. The draw puts Liverpool into third place, joint on points with second-place Tottenham. Manchester United on the other hand remain in sixth place, as well as seeing their nine-match winning streak come to an end.
Jan 16, 2017
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp frustrated with Man Utd vs Liverpool draw
Haryana vs Punjab: Pro Wrestling League 2017 live streaming, TV info
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream