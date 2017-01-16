Sports News
Chelsea transfer news: Diego Costa set to leave Chelsea in the summer
India cricket news: Virat Kohli is Cristiano Ronaldo of world cricket for this reason, says former England captain
Watch Big Bash League 2016-17 LIVE: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming and TV information
Australian Open results: Andy Murray made to sweat by Marchenko as women's seeds tumble
Lewis Hamilton gets a new Mercedes teammate, and it's Valtteri Bottas
Africa Cup of Nations 2017 live streaming: Watch Ivory Coast vs Togo Afcon match on TV, online
Africa Cup of Nations Day 2 roundups: Riyad Mahrez rescues a point for Algeria; Senegal defeat Tunisia 2-0
New Zealand vs Bangladesh first Test: Kane Williamson plays a captain's knock to guide NZ to victory
Roger Federer Australian Open match live streaming: Watch Federer vs Melzer on TV, online
Ancient Aliens take note, Virat Kohli defies human logic yet again
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp reveal all on touchline argument
India vs England 1st ODI highlights: Relive all the action as Kohli and Jadhav master stunning chase
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late equaliser helps United secure draw against Liverpool
2017 Australian Open live streaming and TV information: Watch Andy Murray, Simona Halep, Venus Williams, Garbiñe Muguruza and Kei Nishikori all in action
