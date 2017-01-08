Sports News
Novak Djokovic beat current world number one Andy Murray in three sets to win his first ATP title of the season at the Qatar Open on Saturday (7 January).
Jan 8, 2017
Confident again says Novak Djokovic after Qatar Open win over Andy Murray
