Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United: Talks held, and this is what Man Utd are offering
Rahul Dravid: Virat Kohli will want MS Dhoni to succeed in new role
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has defended Manchester Citys Pep Guardiola before both teams play in the FA Cup this weekend.
Jan 5, 2017
Pep Guardiola learning Premier League is not easy - Slaven Bilić
Chapecoense will sign up to 20 players for the new season. The Brazilian club, devastated by an airline crash, have also reserved shirt numbers for two survivors in the hope that they will play again.Nearly all of the teams senior players were killed when their plane crashed into a mountain on 28 November. The team were on their way to play Atletico Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana when disaster struck.
Jan 5, 2017
New Chapecoense team announced following deadly plane crash
