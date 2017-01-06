Sports News
La Liga schedule: Dates, time and venue of all the matches for the weekend
Yuvraj Singh back in ODI and T20 squad as BCCI announce team for England series
Who is Carolina Marin's tougher rival -- PV Sindhu or Saina Nehwal? Here's what the Olympic champion has to say
UFC: Amanda Nunes targeting two belts like Conor McGregor; attacks Ronda Rousey's legacy
Mohun Bagan I-League: Environmentalist moves National Green Tribunal over club venue
FA Cup live football streaming: Watch West Ham vs Manchester City on TV, online
Bangalore molestation: Top 5 quotes from Virat Kohli; Anushka Sharma joins in
Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Indian cricket lovers salute legend on Twitter
Cricket Australia calls for concussion substitutes in international matches
IPL 2017: Colin Munro hits 54-ball T20I ton; did Kolkata Knight Riders make a mistake in releasing him?
Chinese Super League clubs' days of mega-spending may be coming to an end
R Ashwin asks MS Dhoni to 'wield the willow wild' after stepping down as captain
Premier League transfer news: Jose Fonte hands in transfer request
India ODI and T20 squads for England series to be announced today: Kohli and Dhoni in, but who else will feature?
