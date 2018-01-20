Play
Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Yuzvendra Chahal was snubbed by RCB when they announced the list of retained players earlier this month.
Jan 20, 2018
Sports News
BCCI officials 'worship' Virat Kohli more than cabinet 'worships' PM Narendra Modi: Ramachandra Guha
Australian Open 2018: Sharapova, Zverev ousted; Halep wins after 142-minute 3rd set
UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou heavyweight fight; stats, how to watch live
Play
The former India opener, who is now the mentor of KXIP, also said England all-rounder Ben Stokes will trigger another bidding war at the upcoming IPL auction.
Jan 20, 2018
Virender Sehwag hints Kings XI Punjab may buy 2 India superstars at IPL 2018 auction
Mahesh Bhupathi, wife Lara Dutta wish cutie daughter Saira on her 6th birthday [Photos]
Kagiso Rabada vs Virat Kohli: South Africa pacer opens up about heated on-field exchange
3rd Test in Johannesburg: This proud record should inspire Virat Kohli and his men
MS Dhoni reveals why he doesn't keep wickets at 'nets'
South Africa vs India 3rd Test: 'Quickest' pitch awaits Virat Kohli and his men
Blind Cricket World Cup 2018 final live: Watch India vs Pakistan match
Maria Sharapova vs Angelique Kerber live tennis stream: Watch Australian Open 2018 on TV, online
Play
Manchester City football club manager Pep Guardiola said in an interview he only wants to sign nice people to come to his club. Guardiola also wished Alexis Sanchez good luck at his presumed new position at Manchester United.
Jan 19, 2018
Manchester Citys Pep Guardiola only wants to sign nice players
Record: JP Duminy smashes 5 sixes in 1 over (37 runs) ahead of IPL 2018 auction
Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal enters round 4, set for Spain vs Argentina clash
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains