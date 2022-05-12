Dinesh Karthik has reinvented himself in an ongoing IPL season and emerged as one of the most reliable finishers for his franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karthik's phenomenal performance comes with his wish to be part of the national squad during the T20 World Cup, scheduled later in Australia. The RCB batter has stunned everyone with his remarkable ability to hit back-to-back boundaries in a crucial situation and propel the team's score.

Former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has shared a lot of time with Karthik in the commentary box and has recently claimed that he would surely pick Karthik in the squad for the ICC tournament. While speaking on Sports Tak, Gavaskar claimed, "I am highly impressed with his performance during ongoing T20 domestic tournament."

The legend of the game further recalled when they both were doing commentary during World Test Championship and how determined Karthik was to be part of the national squad for the T20 World Cup. "He was not selected in the 2021st edition but doing everything right to earn a chance. I would pick him for the upcoming T20 World Cup if I were a selector," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

"They say former is temporary, and class is permanent. What if a classy player is in good form, then you must pick him," added Gavaskar. He further claimed that the way Karthik is batting in the ongoing season would surely provide a much-needed edge to the Indian team. Former Indian batter also highlighted the fact that Karthik can keep the wickets for 20-overs and then comes out to bat in crunch situations, which speaks volumes of his physical and mental fitness.

"Don't think about his age(36 years). He keeps for 20 overs and then bats, too, in hot conditions. He should be considered based on his form. The other two keeping options are KL Rahul, who is in great form, and Rishabh Pant, whose form is a bit up and down, but there are no questions about his selection because he is a certainty," concluded Gavaskar.