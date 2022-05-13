In a significant blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, Pat Cummins has been ruled of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2022 season due to a minor hip injury. Cummins is now set to head back to Sydney to recover from the injury. The absence of Cummins will be a big blow for KKR as the two-time champions look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive this season.

Speaking of Cummins in the ongoing season, he picked seven wickets in five matches for the franchise, including a match-winning 3/22 against the Mumbai Indians. Reports have claimed that Cummins managed with the niggle throughout the IPL tournament, but as Kolkata is dependent on external factors to qualify, the star pacer will complete his rehabilitation at home before flying out for the ODI and Test legs of next month's Sri Lanka tour.

However, Cummins is set to miss out on the T20 series against Sri Lanka. Post-Sri Lanka tour, Australia will defend their T20 crown on home soil at this year's T20 World Cup before a five-Test home summer, a Test tour of India, and an away Ashes campaign before returning to India for the ODI World Cup in October 2023.

After being dropped midway in the ongoing Indian Premier League and replaced by Tim Southee, Cummins made a stylish comeback as he starred against Mumbai Indians by picking three wickets to defend a low score. Post-match, he confessed that he was not at his best during the league.

"Just a little bit off my mark, so good to get a chance tonight. I felt a little bit better out there. Having someone like Tim Southee, an experienced bowler, is always helpful to bowl alongside," said Cummins. On Wednesday, Shreyas Iyer's men will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday before their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants.