Lakshya Sen gave India a 1-0 lead after beating Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the first match of the ongoing Thomas Cup final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. After losing the first set 8-21, Sen made a remarkable comeback in the second game before also shrugging off a four-point deficit in the third game. Sen defeated Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a match for an hour and five minutes.

Gintin took the first game 21-8 before Sen edged him in the second by 21-7. India will look to create history once again, having already defeated Malaysia and Denmark. Meanwhile, Indonesia has been the team to beat, having thrashed China and Japan in the quarters and semis. HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth have led the charge in the singles department, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have shown maturity in doubles. On the other hand, Indonesia defeated Japan 3-2 in the other semi-final.

More to follow...