Match Details:

Date & Time: 14th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing each other in the 61st match of IPL 2022, to be played at the MCA International Stadium in Pune. KKR were the runners-up of the previous IPL season, with SRH finishing at the bottom of the points table then. Both teams have five wins in this season so far, with KKR playing one match more than SRH. Both the teams have played twice in this season in Pune, with KKR winning one and losing one, and SRH losing both of them. When both these teams faced each other earlier in the season, SRH won by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, KKR's opening pair could finally stitch a fifty partnership in the last match. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh are the in-form batters in the middle order. Tim Southee, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been the top bowlers for the Knight Riders this season. After winning five games in a row, SRH have lost the tempo following it with four straight losses. The form of their captain Kane Williamson is a massive concern. Abhishek Sharma has been playing good knocks for the team, and Rahul Tripathi has been consistent in the middle. SRH's bowlers have been off colour in the second half, after being one of the best units in the first half of the season.

Pitch Report:

The surface has been very helpful for the pacers and most of the teams batting first have won at this venue. There will be no dew and both teams will look to put runs on the board and later defend it.

Head to head: Both teams have faced each other 22 times in the IPL, with KKR winning 14 and SRH winning 8.

Here are the stats related to match:

0 – SRH are yet to win in IPL 2022 while batting first. All their five wins have come chasing.

1 – Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only one out of their five IPL matches they played in Pune.

1 – Nitish Rana needs to hit one more four to reach 150 fours for KKR in the IPL.

7 – Kolkata Knight Riders have won seven out of eight IPL matches they have played in Pune.

49 – Runs scored by Sunil Narine in eight innings in IPL 2022.

51 – Runs scored by Andre Russell in 21 balls off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling, while being dismissed only once in IPL.

65.20 – Aiden Markram's batting average in the IPL, which is the highest of all players with 300+ runs in this season. He scored 326 runs, and at a strike rate of nearly 143.

Probable Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings (wk), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik