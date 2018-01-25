Sports News
3rd Test: 187 is enough on this 'toughest' pitch, says Cheteshwar Pujara
Carabao (League) Cup: Arsenal overcome Chelsea, set up Man City clash in final
Carabao (League) Cup 2018 live: Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea January 24 match
IPL 2018: KKR had 'solid reasons' for not retaining me, says Gautam Gambhir
Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer rolls on to semis, sets up Chung Hyeon clash
Teddy Sheringham parted ways with ATK just ahead of the Indian Super League champions' home game against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.
Jan 24, 2018
ISL: ATK interim head coach Ashley Westood not worried after Teddy Sheringham's exit
3rd Test in Johannesburg: Pujara breaks Shoaib Akhtar's record, twitterati hail Indian batsman
Enzo Amore fired from WWE: Pro wrestler calls rape accuser Philomena a blatant liar
After winning APRC and INRC, Indian rally prodigy Gaurav Gill sets eyes on WRC 2
Roger Federer vs Berdych live: Watch Australian Open 2018 tennis match online, on TV
3rd Test: India batsmen falter again, bowled out for 187 on grassy pitch
Virender Sehwag questions coach Ravi Shastri, defends 'supportive' BCCI
Virender Sehwag reveals 'drawback' in Virat Kohli-led Indian team
3rd Test: Virender Sehwag picks his India Playing XI for Johannesburg contest
