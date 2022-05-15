Match Details

Date & Time: May 15, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be facing each other in the 63rd match of IPL 2022, to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While LSG are playing in their inaugural IPL season, RR finished seventh in the points table last season. So far in this season, Lucknow Super Giants has registered eight wins and four losses, while RR has registered seven wins and five losses. At the Brabourne Stadium this season, LSG won both their matches, and RR won their only game. When both the teams faced each other earlier in the season, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious by three runs. A win for Lucknow Super Giants in this match would confirm their playoff spot.

KL Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer of this season but hasn't been in at his best in the last few matches, with three single-digit scores in the last four games. His opening partner Quinton de Kock has also been as brilliant this season. Deepak Hooda has been in top form in the middle-order. Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan have been exceptional among the bowlers. Rajasthan Royals has the Orange Cap leader Jos Buttler in the team, with good support from Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, and Shimron Hetmyer. Their top bowler has been Yuzvendra Chahal, who has so far taken 23 wickets in the season, with good support from Prasidh Krishna.

Pitch Report

Brabourne Stadium saw a high-scoring encounter in the last game played at the venue and the same could be expected again as well with the wicket playing really well. The shorter boundaries will yet again come into play and the team batting first will need plenty of runs to defend the totals. The skipper winning the toss will be looking to bowl first.

Head to head: Both the teams faced each other earlier in the ongoing season, with RR winning a close match by just three runs.

Here are the stats related to upcoming match:

0 – Lucknow Super Giants are yet to lose an IPL match at Brabourne Stadium. They won against CSK and MI at this ground.

4 – Jos Buttler needs to hit four more sixes to reach 350 sixes in T20 cricket.

1 – Quinton de Kock needs one more fifty-plus knock to overtake Kamran Akmal and have the most fifty-plus scores by a wicketkeeper in T20 cricket.

2 – R Ashwin needs to hit two more fours to reach 50 fours in the IPL.

4 – Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to hit four more fours to reach 50 fours in the IPL. He will become the third left-handed batter to 50 fours for Rajasthan Royals, after Graeme Smith and Ben Stokes.

5 – Jos Buttler needs to hit five more fours to reach 700 fours in T20 cricket.

Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma/Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen