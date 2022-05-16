Match Details:

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date & Time: 16th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be facing each other in the 64th match of IPL 2022, to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In the previous IPL season, Punjab Kings finished sixth while Delhi Capitals finished third. So far in this season, both teams have won six and lost as many matches.

At the DY Patil Stadium this season, PBKS have won two out of three games while DC has won one out of three. When both the teams faced earlier in the season, DC registered a comfortable nine-wicket win with more than nine overs remaining. A win is extremely crucial to boost the playoff chances of both these teams.

Jonny Bairstow, after being backed by the team despite a bad form, has responded with two fifties in back-to-back matches. His opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has been consistent and is currently the leading run-scorer in the team. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jitesh Sharma have been playing valuable cameos at a high strike rate. Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh have been brilliant with the ball. As far as DC are concerned, David Warner is continuing his phenomenal form in the league, despite being shifted to another franchise. Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have also been in good form for the Delhi Capitals. Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed have been the top bowlers for the team.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to have a lot for the batters in the first half and they might be able to put a decent total on the board. Spinners are likely to find it easy to pick wickets.

Head-to-Head: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have met each other in 29 encounters in the IPL with the Kings winning on 15 occasions and the Capitals on 14.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Mayank Agarwal needs to take one more catch to reach 50 catches in the IPL.

1 – Axar Patel needs to take one more wicket to reach 100 wickets in the IPL. He will become the second left-arm spinner to the milestone in the league, after Ravindra Jadeja.

2 – Khaleel Ahmed needs to take two more wickets to reach 50 wickets in the IPL. If he reaches there in the upcoming match, he will become the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 IPL wickets, in just 33 matches.

3 – Mayank Agarwal needs to hit three sixes to reach 150 sixes in T20 cricket.

3 – David Warner needs to hit three more fours to reach 200 fours for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

4 – Shikhar Dhawan needs to hit four more fours to become the first player to 700 fours in the IPL.

Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje