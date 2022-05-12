Chennai Super Kings' former skipper Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League due to injury concerns ahead of the clash with Mumbai Indians. Jadeja suffered a rib injury during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and missed the game against Delhi Capitals afterwards. While the franchise stated that the medical team advised Jadeja to stay away from the game, several reports claimed otherwise.

Recently, CSK's official Instagram handle unfollowed Jadeja, and that added fuel to the fire as many believed there was a brewing rift between the franchise and its one of most loyal servants. In a new development, CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan refuted all the speculations and possibilities of any rift between both and claimed that Jadeja is advised by the medical team to stay away from the tournament and will always be in the CSK's scheme of things in future.

Kasi told Indian Express, "Jaddu had an injury during the game against RCB, and after that, he didn't play the game against Delhi Capitals. On medical advice, it has been decided that he cannot participate further in this IPL, and he is heading back home. He has been released."

He further claimed that he is unaware of what's happening on social media handles and hardly uses any. "Social media, I do not follow anything. I do not know what is going on there. I can tell you that from the management side, there has been no problem, and whatever is there on social media, I'm not aware," he claimed.

The franchise chief executive also confirmed that all-rounder will always remain in CSK's scheme of things for the future. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja had been throughout a topsy turvy ride during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Earlier, he was trusted with the captaincy role, but due to the poor performance of the team and Jadeja's performance suffering a sharp decline, MS Dhoni once again took back the reign and currently leading the side. The sudden events sparked massive controversy speculating that all was not well.